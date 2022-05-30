Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $197.73 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

