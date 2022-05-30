Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.94) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,500 ($31.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.66).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,757 ($22.11) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,641.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,830.68. The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,186.11).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

