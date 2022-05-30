Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

NYSE AIZ opened at $181.41 on Monday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

