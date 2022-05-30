AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.13) to £115 ($144.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($128.35) to £111 ($139.68) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

