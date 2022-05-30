AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £120 ($151.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($151.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($151.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($144.71) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($119.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.75 ($131.81).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £104.27 ($131.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £103.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,250.37. The firm has a market cap of £161.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.25. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a 1-year high of £110 ($138.42).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

