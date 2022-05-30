Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Astrea Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 29.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 889,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 155.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 678,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 412,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 62.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

