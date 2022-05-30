Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

