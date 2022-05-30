Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

