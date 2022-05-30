Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

