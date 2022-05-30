Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

