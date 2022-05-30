Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

