Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

