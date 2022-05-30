aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

