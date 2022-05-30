AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AUOTY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. AU Optronics has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $9.50.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.