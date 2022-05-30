Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

