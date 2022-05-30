Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Augmedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 146,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,642. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

