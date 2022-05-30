Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in May

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Austal has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $1.88.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

