Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

APR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE APR.UN opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.99. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$544.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.