Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of APR.UN opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$15.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
