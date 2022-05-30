Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF stock remained flat at $$165.87 during trading hours on Monday. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87.

Autoneum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

