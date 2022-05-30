AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $115.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $115.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $110.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,920.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2023 earnings at $127.14 EPS.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,041.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,980.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
