Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

AVYA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Avaya has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

