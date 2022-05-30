Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 327.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.