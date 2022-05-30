AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 9.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.95 and a 1-year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.08.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

