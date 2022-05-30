Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $11.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $11.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $15.01 and the lowest is $8.05. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $5.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $35.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $49.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $27.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.98. 35,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,322. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

