AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 311,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,040. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.