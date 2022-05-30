AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 311,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,040. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
About AXIM Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.