AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.01. AXIS Capital reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.76. 303,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,511 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,164,000 after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.