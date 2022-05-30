Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,811. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

