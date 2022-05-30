AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,451. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AXT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 17.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

