Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

