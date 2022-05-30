Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLZE opened at 6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.82. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 5.28 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

