BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($10.88).

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.82) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.33) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.70) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.70) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.24), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($232,899.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,200.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 766.80 ($9.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 514.66 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 782.40 ($9.85). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 649. The firm has a market cap of £24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

