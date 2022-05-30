Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $69.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $848,039 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

