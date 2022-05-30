Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 809.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLHEF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bâloise from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

BLHEF stock opened at $171.50 on Monday. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

