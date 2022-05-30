Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
BSMX opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
