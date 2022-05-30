Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.14.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

