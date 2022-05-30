Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

