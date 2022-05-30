Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

NYSE:BMO opened at $107.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,277,000 after purchasing an additional 441,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

