Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.57.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $107.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,710,000 after buying an additional 183,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.