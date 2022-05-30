Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.54.

TSE:BMO opened at C$136.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.76 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.04.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.