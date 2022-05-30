Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce $140.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.90 million. Banner reported sales of $149.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $566.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BANR stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Banner by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.