Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “
BHB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,908. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares (Get Rating)
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.