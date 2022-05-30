Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,908. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 391,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

