Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.99).

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 171.33 ($2.16). 104,865,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,274,086. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.30.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

