Barclays Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($143.51) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €1.62 ($1.72) during trading on Monday, hitting €94.24 ($100.26). 219,980 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.00. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($104.79).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.