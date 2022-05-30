Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 358 ($4.50).

GRI opened at GBX 307.40 ($3.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.68. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

