Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BEMO opened at GBX 569.14 ($7.16) on Monday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 490.12 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.90 ($10.80). The company has a market capitalization of £68.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.70.

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

