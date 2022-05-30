Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BEMO opened at GBX 569.14 ($7.16) on Monday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 490.12 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.90 ($10.80). The company has a market capitalization of £68.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.70.
