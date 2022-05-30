Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 551,700 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BSET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET opened at $16.63 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

