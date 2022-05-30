Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.