BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. BCE posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

