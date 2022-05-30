Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 429,543 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

